AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire at the 7-Eleven store located at the corner of W. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Guadalupe Street was set intentionally, AFD confirmed Monday.

AFD says that the fire, which started Sept. 23, burned power lines, the back of the building and the store’s fence.

While no one was hurt, traffic was affected for a while. AFD says the investigation is ongoing.