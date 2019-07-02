Search for more victims of Lakeway man accused of soliciting sex from teens, creating child porn

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials are searching for more possible victims of a man accused of soliciting teenage boys for sex online in exchange for vape pens and alcohol.

Luann Fabric Campos Leao Hida, 25, was arrested last year and after a court appearance Monday, his indictment was unsealed, according to officials.

Officials called Hida a “suspected serial predator” and said he is accused of sexually assaulting the boys, sending them sexually graphic messages and covertly creating multiple sexually graphic photos and videos of some of them. Police say Hida used screen names “TheLOTR” and “TXLOTR” when he communicated with the boys. These actions allegedly happened between 2014 and 2018.

Federal officials say Hida was charged with 52 counts of child pornography — 24 counts of production of child pornography, 27 counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child porn. He’s accused of distributing the porn via WhatsApp.

Officials say he had 15 known alleged victims ranging in age from 12 to 17.

Detectives believe he victimized boys in Hays, Travis and Williamson Counties. Most of his victims were in Central Texas, but several were from other parts of Texas and at least one was in another state.

Officials believe there are more possible victims and are urging parents to come forward if they have any information. The FBI is asking parents of potential victims to email TXLOTRvictims@fbi.gov or complete a secure online questionnaire and avoid asking their child more questions about what happened.

“While it’s natural for parents to want to gain a better understanding of the potential exploitation of their child, further questioning may lead to inaccurate statements and increased emotional trauma,” the FBI’s press release stated.

Tuesday’s joint press conference included the U.S. Attorney John Bash along with officials from the FBI, Lakeway Police Department and other local law enforcement.

If convicted, Hida faces a minimum of 15 years in federal prison for each child pornography production charge, a minimum of five years for each distribution charge and a maximum of 10 years for the possession charge.

Crime reporter Jacqulyn Powell will follow up with details this evening on KXAN.