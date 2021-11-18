Feds offering reward after 7 guns stolen from Kyle pawn shop

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — There’s now a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after a Kyle pawn shop was burglarized in October.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the reward money Wednesday, hoping it will help generate tips after the Money and More Pawn Shop was hit by a burglar just after 5 a.m. Oct. 23.

The ATF said the burglar drove a white GMC Savana van into the back of the store, and then took seven guns from behind the counter — one handgun, two shotguns and four rifles.

The burglar is described by ATF as a man between 5’8″ and 6’0″ tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, a green camouflage hat and basketball shoes.

Fred Milanowski, the ATF’s Houston field office special agent in charge, said the “ATF is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to apprehend the suspect responsible for this crime before he can commit future crimes.”

Anyone with information about the case should call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-GUNS or email the ATF at ATFTips@atf.gov. Tips can also be submitted through the ATF’s website and through its “Reportit” smartphone app.