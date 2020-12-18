‘Operation Undaunted’ will address violent crime in the Austin area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — ‘Operation Undaunted,’ a partnership between local and federal law enforcement targeting violent crime investigations, will soon roll out in Austin and later the surrounding area, according to a federal prosecutor’s announcement Friday.

Surrounded by federal, state and local law enforcement representatives — including police chiefs from Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Lakeway, Kyle and the University of Texas police department — U.S. Attorney Gregg Sofer described what he called “four pillars” of the operation and commented numerous times on the “dangerous” and “reckless” move to reduce the Austin Police Department budget.

Pillars of Operation Undaunted

The first is increased use of the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network, or NIBIN, which compares evidence gathered from shooting crime scenes to each other to help generate leads and identify suspects. Local law enforcement already has access to this multi-state tool, Sofer said, but he said they wanted to enhance its use and put more people to work on it.

The second involves working with district attorneys, anti-gang centers and law enforcement to “prosecute offenders who simply refuse to stop committing violent crimes,” including those who commit crimes while out on bond. Sofer said they would prosecute those people at a federal level if necessary.

The third also involves federal prosecutions, but this time of what Sofer called the “most serious” robberies involving guns, gangs, gun stores or those that happen across jurisdictions.

The fourth, an apparent response to investigations at Fort Hood earlier this year that led to the ouster of 14 leaders, involves enhancing cooperation to investigate violent crimes on military bases and target the “worst violent offenders,” Sofer said.

In the past year, the murder rate in Austin increased by 55% from the year before, with 45 murders as of November compared to 29 at the same time last year, the Austin Police Department reported. Sofer described the number as “skyrocketing.”