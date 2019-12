AUSTIN (KXAN) — A federal judge has dismissed one of the charges against former Austin police officer VonTrey Clark.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Judge Mark Lane dismissed the charge of unlawful flight, which was filed after Clark left the U.S. in July, since the state of Texas is continuing their capital murder case against him.

Clark is accused of plotting to kill Samantha Dean, who was carrying his child, back in February.

Clark is being held in the Bastrop County Jail without bond.