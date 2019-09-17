FBI warns of ‘virtual kidnapping’ calls in the Rio Grande Valley

MCCALLEN, Texas (KXAN) — There is a spike in “virtual kidnapping” extortion calls in the Rio Grande Valley, according to the FBI, San Antonio Division McAllen Resident Agency Office.

According to the office, in the last several weeks multiple law enforcement agencies have seen a rise in the number of victims reporting they have fallen prey to the scam.

How “virtual kidnapping” works

The schemes usually involved a person or criminal organization that contacts a victim via telephone and demands payment for the return of a “kidnapped” family member or friend.

While no actual kidnapping has taken place, the callers often get other people to interact with the victim to make the threat seem legitimate.

Callers — sometimes representing themselves as members of a drug cartel or corrupt law enforcement — will usually provide the victim with specific instructions to ensure safe “return” of the allegedly kidnapped person.

Instructions usually involve demands of a ransom payment to be made immediately and typically by wire transfer. These schemes involve varying amounts of ransom demands, which often decrease at the first indication of resistance.

Callers will often make their victims believe they are being watched and were personally targeted. In reality, many of these callers are outside of the United States, simply making hundreds of calls, possibly using phone directories or other phone lists.

How to prevent becoming a victim

Understand:

Calls are usually made from an outside area code

Calls may be numerous

Calls do not come from a victim’s phone

Callers will prevent you from calling or locating the “kidnapped” victim

Ransom money will only be asked for/accepted via wire transfer service

If you receive a call:

Stay calm

Try to slow the situation down

Avoid sharing information about you or your family

Request to speak to the victim directly

Request the kidnapped victim call back from their cell phone

Listen carefully to the voice of the person claiming to be the victim and ask questions only they would be able to answer

While talking to the scammer, try to get them to describe what they look like or what vehicle they drive

While staying on the call, try to contact the person who has been allegedly kidnapped, via text or social media

Attempt to physically locate the alleged victim

To buy time, repeat the caller’s request and tell them you are writing down the demand, or tell the caller you need time to get things moving

Don’t directly challenge or argue with the caller. Keep your voice low and steady

If you have any question about whether the call is an extortion scheme or a legitimate kidnapping, contact your nearest FBI office immediately

If you believe you’ve received an extortion call or have fallen victim to one, contact your nearest FBI office.