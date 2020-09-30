FBI needs public’s help in identifying, finding John Doe 42 in sexual exploitation investigation

Images of John Doe 42, the suspect being sought by the FBI in regards to information about a child sexual exploitation investigation. (Courtesy of the FBI)

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for a man who they believe has information in connection with an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The man, known only as John Doe 42, is described as a white male likely between 50-65 years old. The information and photos the FBI has on the suspect is five years old, so the FBI said it’s possible the man’s appearance has changed.

An audio recording of John Doe 42’s voice can be heard on the FBI’s website.

The FBI’s poster seeking information about John Doe 42

The FBI says he is being sought in relation to Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, which are joint ventures between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The FBI says Operation Rescue Me focuses on using clues gathered through in-depth image analysis to determine victims in child exploitation cases, and the ECAP releases information to media outlets asking for information about unknown adults who “who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.”