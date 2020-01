FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek is warning citizens about a scam where people are asked to send money or they will go to jail.

The scammers reportedly pose as an official from the county’s district clerk’s office, asking people to send $500.

The phone number appears as 979-968-8531, which is a clerk’s office fax number.

If anyone receives these scam calls, they are asked to not send any money and to report it to law enforcement.