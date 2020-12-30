Fayette County Sheriff’s Office makes another big cocaine seizure on I-10

On the left is Sgt. Thumann and K9 Kolt with the nearly 12.5 pounds of cocaine they seized Tuesday after a traffic stop on I-10. On the right is where the cocaine was hidden in the car’s under carriage. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office photos)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Fayette County Sheriff Ken Korenek said Wednesday that the county’s narcotics canine unit seized nearly 12.5 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop Tuesday on Interstate 10.

Sergeant Randy Thumann and K9 Kolt stopped a Chevrolet Trax on I-10 near Schulenburg for a traffic violation, and after speaking with the driver and passenger, were allowed to search the vehicle.

Kolt then alerted Thumann of potential narcotics under the vehicle. Along with Investigator Dan Smith, the team found the 5.65 kilograms of cocaine concealed in an aftermarket compartment built into the car’s transaxle.

Enrique Uriega, 46, of Brownsville, was arrested and charged with felony cocaine possession. The estimated street value of the cocaine is approximately $565,000, Korenek said.

It’s the second big cocaine seizure in as many weeks for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 16, the same team seized 22 pounds of the drug during a stop on I-10 outside Flatonia. The estimated street value of the drugs in that stop was over $1 million.