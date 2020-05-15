Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confiscates over $90,000 of marijuana during traffic stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confiscated over $90,000 worth of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Ford F-150 was stopped on Interstate Highway 10 around 11:28 a.m. for a traffic violation.

The deputy who pulled the truck over said the driver was acting nervously. The deputy said that, after speaking with the driver, he became suspicious that the man was transporting illegal narcotics.

The deputy’s K9 partner searched the truck. The dog alerted the deputy to four duffel bags in the rear passenger area of the truck. The bags contained bundles of marijuana weighing around 182 pounds.

The sheriff’s office says the street value of the marijuana is around $91,000. The deputy said the suspect, later identified as Brian Diaz, 24, also had a pistol in his possession.

Diaz was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana and the unlawful carrying of a weapon.