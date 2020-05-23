Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy finds $2.8 million worth of heroin during traffic stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man was arrested in Fayette County Tuesday after law enforcement found more than 20 pounds of heroin in car batteries during a traffic stop, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the FCSO, a Ford F-150 was pulled overon Interstate 10 around 5:47 p.m. for a traffic violation.

The deputy who made the stop said that after speaking with the suspect, later identified as Gudelio Garza, 52, he became suspicious the truck was being used to transport illegal narcotics.

During a consensual search, the deputy found approximately 20.5 pounds of heroin hidden inside two car batteries, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. The FCSO said the street value of the drugs totaled $2,790,000.

Garza was arrested and charged with felony heroin possession. He was then taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.