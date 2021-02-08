Fayette County deputies, K9 partner seize an estimated $500K worth of cocaine during traffic stop

Deputies, K9 that helped seize an estimated $500,000 worth in cocaine during a weekend traffic stop on Interstate 10 (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Deputies along with their K9 partner found an estimated $500,000 worth in cocaine during a traffic stop over the weekend.

A release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday around 3 p.m., Sgt. Randy Thumann and K9 Kolt stopped a black Toyota Camry on Interstate 10 at the 658 mile marker for a traffic violation.

After talking with the driver, Thumann suspected the car was carrying illegal drugs. While he was doing a roadside interview, the release said the car sped off.

Thumann and Investigator Smith chased the car for about 11 miles. During the car chase, the driver threw what was later found to be bricks of cocaine out the window, the release said.

The driver, identified as 45-year-old Jose Venegas of Houston, eventually stopped and gave up, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest detention with a vehicle and tampering with evidence and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

Deputies found five bricks total weighing about 5.45 kilos in all. The estimated street value of all the drugs is $500,000, the sheriff’s office said.