Fayette County authorities seize nearly 40 pounds of cocaine following I-10 traffic stop

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputy Sgt. Randy Thumann and Investigator Dan Smith, along with K9 officer Kolt. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office photo)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office keeps patrolling Interstate 10, and they continue to stop people trafficking narcotics.

Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek said Sgt. Randy Thumann and his K9 partner Kolt recovered 17.25 kilograms, nearly 40 pounds, of cocaine Tuesday with an estimated street value of $1.725 million following a traffic stop near Flatonia.

Korenek said Thumann pulled over a Toyota Camry near mile marker 658 on I-10 for a traffic violation. After Thumann spoke with the driver, he was given consent to search the vehicle. Thumann had K9 Kolt sniff around the outside of the vehicle, and Kolt alerted Thumann to the potential of narcotics.

Thumann and Investigator Dan Smith then found 15 bricks of cocaine in what was described as an “aftermarket compartment” in the vehicle’s dash.

Priscilla Hernandez, 51, of Welasco, was arrested and faces a charge of felony cocaine possession.

