Fayette Co. sergeant finds $1.2 million worth of cocaine stuffed inside karaoke machines

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A sergeant with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confiscated 12 kilos of cocaine that was found inside two karaoke machines Wednesday night.

According to the FCSO, a suspect driving a Nissan Cube was stopped on Interstate Highway 10 around 8:30 p.m. for a traffic violation near the Flatonia exit.

The sergeant said while talking to the driver he became suspicious the car was being used to smuggle illegal drugs.

The driver consented to a search, and the sergeant located two karaoke machines in the car packed with cocaine using a spray foam. FCSO said approximately 12 kilos of cocaine were found. The drugs have an estimated street value of $1.2 million.

The driver Estrella Elizabeth Renteria, 39, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.