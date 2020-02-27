Live Now
Fayette Co. sergeant finds $1.2 million worth of cocaine stuffed inside karaoke machines

1.2M cocaine in karaoke machine

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department for $1.2M-worth of cocaine in karaoke machines Feb. 26, 2020 (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A sergeant with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confiscated 12 kilos of cocaine that was found inside two karaoke machines Wednesday night.

According to the FCSO, a suspect driving a Nissan Cube was stopped on Interstate Highway 10 around 8:30 p.m. for a traffic violation near the Flatonia exit.

The sergeant said while talking to the driver he became suspicious the car was being used to smuggle illegal drugs.

The driver consented to a search, and the sergeant located two karaoke machines in the car packed with cocaine using a spray foam. FCSO said approximately 12 kilos of cocaine were found. The drugs have an estimated street value of $1.2 million.

The driver Estrella Elizabeth Renteria, 39, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

Estrella Elizabeth Renteri
Estrella Elizabeth Renteria, 39. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

