Fayette Co. report large narcotics bust

Crime

by: Kayla Peterman

FAYETTE CO. (KXAN) — The Fayette Co. Sheriff’s Office and Narcotics Unit seized over 100 ecstasy pills, 20 Xanax pills, and an ounce of marijuana from a residence in the Swiss Alp area on Nov. 18.

Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that the FCSO and Narcotics Drug unit executed a search following a complaint of drug activity on Valley View Drive.

The narcotics unit investigated and surveyed the area, and found probable cause for a search warrant.

Tyler Thompson of Schlenburg, and Justice Solomon of La Grange, were arrested in connection to the seizure. The pair were charged with first degree felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

