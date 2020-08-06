Fayette Co. deputies find 350 pounds of marijuana in septic tank cleaning truck

Fayette County deputies seized 350 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Tuesday on I-10. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office photo)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek said a traffic stop outside Flatonia netted investigators 350 pounds of marijuana hidden in a septic tank cleaning truck Tuesday.

In a press release, Korenek said the county’s drug interdiction team made a stop on Interstate 10 at mile marker 622 near Flatonia. After noticing both the driver and passenger “exhibiting nervous behavior,” investigators were given consent to search the truck.

Upon opening the lid to the cleaning tank on the 2014 Dodge septic cleaning truck, investigators found several big bundles wrapped in cellophane, axle grease and tape “consistent with illegal narcotics,” Korenek said.

After authorities removed and inspected the bundles, the payload totaled 350 pounds of marijuana.

Along with the drug interdiction team, Flatonia police assisted in the narcotics seizure.

The driver, 45-year-old Stephanie Navejar, and the passenger, 53-year-old Jorge Sanchez, both of Cotulla, Texas, were arrested and face charges of felony possession of marijuana.