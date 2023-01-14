LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A father and his son are dead after an early Saturday morning shooting in Tow, Texas, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.

The office issued a press release at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. In it, the agency says that Preston Wessling, 38, and Evan Wessling, 14, were both found with gunshot wounds around 4:49 a.m. at the driveway of the family’s home on Airport Rd.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The case is under investigation as a homicide.

The release states that LCSO deputies responded to the same area around 1 a.m. Saturday on a 911 call referencing shots fired. However, it is unclear if these incidents are connected, LCSO says.

KXAN received several tips about the incident earlier in the day, but were told by LCSO dispatchers that we would need to wait until Tuesday for any information or even confirmation of whether a murder occurred.

Texas Rangers are also involved in the investigation.

LCSO asks anyone with information to contact the agency at 325-247-5767, or to call Hill Country Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-TIPS (8477).