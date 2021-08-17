Family of man stabbed to death in south Austin offering $8K reward

The scene in south Austin where Nikolas Eugenio Martinez was stabbed and later died July 23. (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of a man stabbed and killed in south Austin is offering reward money from information leading to an arrest.

The Austin Police Department said in a press release the family of Nikolas Eugenio Martinez, the man stabbed July 23 in the 2000 block of the S. Interstate 35 west frontage road, is offering $8,000 toward the arrest of the person who stabbed him.

APD released this photo of the knife it believes was used in the homicide of Nikolas Eugenio Martinez. (APD photo)

The family will speak at a news conference at 1 p.m. in front of the APD headquarters, located at 715 E. 8th St.

APD said dispatchers got a call from Martine after he was stabbed around 10:20 p.m. July 23. He was able to get to a nearby convenience store where several people tried to help him, APD said. When officers and medics arrived, they attempted life-saving measures, but Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:47 p.m.

The Travis County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Martinez the day after his death. It was Austin’s 48th homicide of the year, APD said.

If you know anything about the incident, contact the APD homicide division at 512-974-8477 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

