AUSTIN (KXAN) — Leonard Foster, 81, was found dead in his apartment Saturday and his family believes the suspect may have targeted him because he was gay.

On Feb. 18, his family called for a welfare check and police ultimately found Foster’s body in his neighbor’s apartment. That neighbor, 23-year-old Tamorian Moore, was arrested and charged with murder.

We have reached out to Moore’s attorney, but have not heard back yet.

“Shocked, hurt, angry, all of the above,” said Foster’s sister Lois Barnett.

According to an arrest affidavit, Moore said he “lived across from a pedophile” who had “been watching him since he moved in,” according to the affidavit. When police questioned him about this, Moore said he didn’t want to talk about him. KXAN searched both the national and state sex offender registries for Foster, but Foster was not listed.

Police ultimately found Foster’s body after performing a welfare check on Feb. 18. (KXAN photo/Ed Zavala)

Investigators said Foster died from blunt and sharp force trauma to the head. The affidavit also states police found Moore with a trash bag filled with paper towels and a pillow that looked like it was covered in blood.

“He did not deserve that. A wonderful, beautiful spirit,” said Foster’s niece Debra Adams. “He was so very loved. That’s why he was missed so soon.”

When an officer asked Moore if he killed Foster, Moore responded that he didn’t, but Lucifer did, according to the arrest affidavit.

That is one of the reasons Foster’s family believes the attack may have been a hate crime.

“We would like to see the charges upgraded,” Adams said.

Specific criteria must be met for an action to be considered a hate crime, as explained in this case about a man who set a synagogue on a fire.

The FBI defines a hate crime as “a criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity,” according to its website.

We have reached out to the Austin Police Department with further questions on whether this crime could be considered a hate crime. We will update this story when we hear back.

KXAN is speaking with a legal expert at 3 p.m. for further insight about the hate crime potential of this case.