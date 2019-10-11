Facebook video helps identify hit-and-run suspect, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thanks to a video posted to social media, Williamson County police were able to identify a hit-and-run suspect and a warrant has been issued for the man’s arrest.

The crash occurred on July 11 at the intersection of US Highway 183 and Lakeline Mall Boulevard, where a man says he was rear-ended by a white Ford truck. He told police that this collision caused him to hit the vehicle in front of him as well.

Despite having whiplash from the accident, the victim started to take video of the scene. The driver of the truck pulled up beside him and asked if the victim was okay.

After telling the driver that he was hurt and needed assistance, the driver said he would pull over to help, but instead drove away.

The victim says he was not able to get information about this driver, but had taken video of him and posted it to his Facebook page.

Several days later, the victim says an unidentified person messaged him with information identifying the driver as 64-year-old Robert Bruce Ptolemy.

Williamson Co. police verified this information with the victim and a warrant was issued for Ptolemy’s arrest.

Ptolemy is charged with third degree felony failure to stop and render aid. He bonded out of Williamson Co. Jail on Oct. 6.