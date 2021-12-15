Erik Maund murder-for-hire: Online reviews of security business were left prior to arrests

(KXAN) — Four men, including a partner in the well-known Maund Automotive Group, are facing federal charges in the 2020 death of a Nashville couple.

Gilad Peled, owner of Austin-based security company SpearTip Security Services, is one of three men along with Bryon Brockway and Adam Carey who were allegedly hired by Erik Charles Maund to kidnap, threaten, intimidate and ultimately murder Holly Williams and William Lanway in Nashville on March 12, 2020, according to federal court records.

On Monday, unsealed federal court documents revealed the Federal Bureau of Investigation along with several law enforcement agencies orchestrated the arrests of all four men involved three days prior on Friday, Dec. 10.

In the days following, KXAN has continued to investigate the case to learn more.

KXAN found the two most recent Google reviews for SpearTip Security were made by an “Erik Maund” and a “Bryon Brockway.”

According to the date on the Google review, “Maund” wrote a comment about SpearTip Security “a week ago,” which would have been days before he was arrested on Dec. 10.

The review said, “Speartip is very professional and on top of it. They get the job done in an expedited time. Couldn’t imagine using anyone else!!”

In response, what appears to be SpearTip’s owner replied, “Thank you for the kind words always a pleasure working with you.”

Another Google review appears to be filed eight months ago by “Bryon Brockway.”

That review read, “Speartip Security Group was very professional in the service they provided us. It was easy to do business with them, and the security provided was top of the line. I would highly recommend them to anyone who is looking for VIP driving or protection. They responded quickly to all of my concerns and immediately covered my needs.”

In response, what appears to be SpearTip’s owner replied, “Mr Brockway. Thank you for choosing Speartip Security Group for your security needs. We look forward to work with you in the future.”

KXAN reached out to SpearTip to verify these reviews were made by Erik Maund and Bryon Brockway but were asked to leave a message and told the owner would be responding.

Additionally, KXAN went to SpearTip’s office to see if there was someone who could speak with us in person, but no one was there.

While KXAN was unable to confirm that these reviews were made by Erik Maund and Bryon Brockway, KXAN found the profile image associated with Brockway’s google review has an “INK” icon.

According to court records, the name of Brockway’s security company is “Ink Force LLC.”

Both reviews were made before any public knowledge of their involvement with SpearTip or the murder-for-hire plot.

Murder-for-hire indictment

Maund, Brockway, Peled and North Carolina resident Adam Carey, are all facing charges related to the death of Williams and Lanway.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the incident began back in February 2020, when Maund reached out to former girlfriend Williams about seeing each other during his upcoming trip to Nashville. Documents said in March 2020, Maund began receiving messages from Lanway, who was romantically involved with Williams, threatening to expose Maund’s relationship with her and demanding money. Maund was married.

Federal documents said Maund is accused of hiring Peled, Brockway and Carey to help him deal with the threats and demands. Peled said he was a former member of the Israeli Defense Forces, according to the indictent. The DOJ said the business advertised it helped clients respond to extortion demands.

Maund is being transferred to Nashville and requesting “that any preliminary or detention hearing be held in the prosecuting district, at a time set by that court,” according to court documents.

A new date for Maund’s detention hearing has yet to be set by the U.S. District Court in Nashville. He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service while he awaits transfer, which the DOJ said could take weeks.

The group faces conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping resulting in death and carrying, brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence. If convicted, all face up to life in prison.