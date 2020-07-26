APD: 1 dead, suspect detained after shooting at downtown Austin protest

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating after a shooting at a downtown protest left a man dead Saturday night.

A local organizer who was out demonstrating last night and says he witnessed the incident happen tells KXAN that the man killed was Garrett Foster.

Foster’s mother also confirmed that he died in this incident during an interview with Good Morning America. In that interview, Foster’s mother said that he and his fiancée had been demonstrating in protests almost every day for the past 50 days.

A GoFundMe Account for Foster has been created, noting that he leaves behind a disabled fiancée who is wheelchair-bound. The two had been at the protest Saturday night, the GoFundMe account says. As of this update, the fund has gathered more than $51,000 in donations.

A photo of Foster and his fiancée from the GoFundMe account created to raise funds for his funeral expenses.

The Austin Police Department said it happened in the 300 block of Congress Avenue around 9:52 p.m.

Officers were out monitoring protesters when shots were fired, according to APD.

A man was then found with a gunshot wound. Medics performed CPR at the scene, but Austin police said the victim was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, where he later died.

According to APD, initial reports said the victim might have been carrying a rifle when he approached the suspect’s vehicle. That’s when the suspect shot at the victim.

APD said the suspect is detained and is cooperating with officers. Neither the identity of the victim or suspect was released.

No one else was injured in the shooting, according to APD, even though Austin-Travis County EMS said emergency calls originally came in for multiple victims.

Live streams of the protests from Hiram Gilberto show the crowd of protesters downtown as shots rang out. The crowd then scatters and screams can be heard. Viewer discretion is advised for that video, as it can be disturbing.

(KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

APD said it’s still an early and active investigation and did not release further information.

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office told KXAN that Austin Police will be the only agency that can respond to questions about this incident as APD is in charge of this ongoing investigation.

“We can confirm that the DA’s Office is in contact with APD and assisting as needed,” a spokesperson for the DA’s office said.

Non-profit Texas Gun Sense issued a statement extending its sympathies to the friends and family of the person killed.

Ed Scruggs, Texas Gun Sense Board President, stated, “There are multiple layers to this tragedy, but adding guns to any emotional and potentially volatile situation can and too often does lead to deadly violence.”

He went on to suggest that “this tragic loss of life” should prompt Texans to “re-evaluate whether it is safe to have easy access to firearms in certain situations. “