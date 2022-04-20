ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — A man was arrested and charged with murder after two men were found shot inside a vehicle on the side of the road in Elgin on April 9, according to court records.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said Raul Molina Hernandez, 44, of Manor, died at the scene. Leonel Ayala Gamino, 31, of Port Arthur, died April 13.

Abel Bermudez-Ornelas is currently being held in the Travis County Jail on a $500,000 bond. KXAN reached out to the public defender assigned to the case and has yet to receive a response.

TCSO received a 911 call on April 9 from family members of the two men, according to the arrest affidavit.

The affidavit said they began searching for the men when they didn’t return home after a night out drinking with a friend, who they identified as Bermudez-Ornelas.

When police arrived at the scene, both men were unresponsive with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. Life-saving measures were attempted on the second victim but were unsuccessful, the affidavit said.

The arrest affidavit outlines the investigation over the next seven days, where deputies conducted multiple interviews with Abel and the victim’s family members. Additionally, deputies obtained cell phone data, security camera footage near the incident and Abel’s saliva, the affidavit said.

The camera footage showed a vehicle slow down and stop on the side of Farm to Market Road 1100 around 1 a.m. April 9. After several minutes, the video showed a man leaving the vehicle and walking down the road away from it.

In interviews, Abel said he was hanging out with the two men that night, but he didn’t leave the house. Abel told investigators the two men left his home around 9:30 p.m., the affidavit said

According to the affidavit, the investigators found the call records, location data and cell phone tracking records. The information contradicted Abel’s statements to police. Location data showed Abel was with the two men on FM 1100 between 12:50 a.m. and 1:10 a.m.

Additionally, the security footage of the man seen leaving the scene was consistent with Abel’s build and mannerisms, the affidavit said.

If convicted of murder, a first-degree felony offense, Abel could face life in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.