CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Police are investigating the suspected murder-suicide of an elderly couple who were found inside their Cedar Park home on Feb. 9.

Cedar Park police responded to a house located at the 2300 block of Zoa Drive on Tuesday, where they found the deceased: Donald Gardner,79, and Liane Gardner, 75.

Police said there’s no threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.