East Austin Fiesta Mart shooting began as a family dispute, man arrested

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested the suspect in a shooting that reportedly began when a family meet-up turned violent.

Investigators say Treymane Hughes, 35, fired a gun in the Fiesta Mart parking lot off I-35 near East 38 1/2 St. on Tuesday.

According to police, Hughes drove a father to the parking lot to meet with his four children.

An arrest affidavit says Hughes told police he was waiting in the car while the father got out to speak with his children. Hughes said the man’s sons appeared to be speaking to him aggressively. That’s when Hughes told police he thought one of the man’s sons was reaching for a gun in his waistband. Because of that, Hughes says, he began shooting.

One of the man’s sons was struck in the shoulder by a bullet, according to the affidavit. Police say that son then tried to grab a gun from his vehicle to shoot back at Hughes, but the gun jammed.

Police say that brother then ran into the Fiesta Mart as another one of the brothers was fighting Hughes on the ground. Eventually, he was able to get the gun out of Hughes’ hand, the affidavit says.

According to investigators, Hughes admitted to the shooting.

The affidavit says when asked if he had remorse for shooting one of the man’s sons, “Treymane stated he has remorse because he is in the situation and not at home. Treymane stated, ‘Other than that, I don’t give a f****.’“

According to APD, Hughes was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in 2017. He was in prison until late 2019 and on parole until April of last year.

Hughes is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. He’s being held in the Travis County Jail on $75,000 bond.

At this time, there’s no attorney listed for Hughes. KXAN will reach out for comment once we’re able.