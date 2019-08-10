Eagle Lake man accused of posting child porn to social media

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that his office’s Child Exploitation Unit has arrested 32-year-old Camron Lee Wood, of Eagle Lake, on charges of possession/promotion of child pornography.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, during the search, investigators found Wood to be in possession of images and videos of child pornography and several digital storage devices were seized.

When interviewed, the CEU says Wood admitted to uploading, collecting and sharing child pornography files.

Paxton’s office works to protect children by using the latest technology to track down predators online. Since its inception, the Child Exploitation Unit has made 332 arrests and obtained nearly 600 convictions for possession of child pornography.

