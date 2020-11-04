Drug dispute potential cause for deadly southeast Austin shooting, APD says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a suspect in a deadly southeast Austin shooting that may have stemmed from a drug dispute at an encampment area. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect, according to APD.

On Oct. 26 around 2:55 a.m., APD responded to a call that two men, standing in the median in the 2400 block of East Riverside Drive, had been “struck.” But, when responders arrived, they found the men near a group of tents and discovered they had been shot. Austin-Travis County EMS medics began treating the men for multiple gun shot wounds, police say.

Xavier McLemore, 34, and another man were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas for their injuries. McLemore was pronounced dead at 3:36 a.m., APD says.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office ruled the manner of death as homicide as a result of gunshot wounds. The other victim is in stable condition, police say.

The encampment area is believed to be a spot where people can buy and use drugs, APD homicide investigators report. Investigators believe a drug dispute between the two victims and an unidentified shooter may have happened before the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You can also call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS). You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free.