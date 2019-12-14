Drug dealer jailed for 45 years for killing teenager in drive by shooting

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A drug dealer who killed a teenager in a drive by shooting has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Andrew Martinez, 24, of Kyle, was convicted of murdering Jacob Lambert following a trial at the 22nd Judicial District Court of Hays County.

The court heard that Martinez was 19 when he killed Lambert, also 19, in the Kyle area on September 14, 2004.

Martinez was the passenger in a car that stopped in the Waterleaf neighborhood for the driver to finalize a drug deal, the Hays County District Attorney’s Office said.

At that point, Lambert approached the vehicle and an argument broke out between he and Martinez.

Eventually, the car pulled away and accelerated towards the end of the street, before turning around to leave the area, jurors were told.

As the vehicle went past Lambert, Martinez shot him from the passenger window. Lambert was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office apprehended the occupants of the vehicle and learned that Martinez had thrown a stolen .40 caliber handgun used in the shooting out of the vehicle on Highway 21. The gun was later recovered by police.

In court, Martinez claimed he shot Lambert in self-defense, but his argument was disproved by witnesses including the other occupants of the car, who said that Lambert was unarmed and had done nothing to justify Martinez opening fire.

Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau said, “The jury’s verdict and swift sentence of Mr. Martinez make it clear that our community believes even young violent offenders must be held accountable.”