TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An affidavit obtained by KXAN revealed that a drug deal led to the deadly stabbing of a man in northwest Austin earlier this month.

Around 8:30 p.m., Dec. 3, Austin Police responded to a convenience store at 10800 Research Blvd. in reference to a man who walked into the store and fell to the ground, according to APD.

That man was later identified as Chad Barron, 48.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found Barron with a stab wound, which was found on the left side of his back, according to the affidavit. He was taken to St. David’s Hospital in Round Rock where he was later pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m.

The investigation

APD officers and detectives later responded to the store and were able to track a blood trail to the northwest corner of the southbound intersection of U.S. Highway 183 and westbound lanes of Braker Lane, court documents said.

According to the affidavit, Barron was known to stay in that area, described as a “concrete triangle” and had “multiple personal belongings” of Barron’s.

A “chef’s style knife” was found inside that crime scene with “a significant amount of blood on it.” The knife looked like it was “near new condition,” court documents said.

Surveillance video obtained by investigators showed a man with one arm buy a chef’s style knife at a grocery store at 10900 Research Blvd around 8:19 p.m., according to the affidavit. Furthermore, surveillance video showed him leaving the grocery store and walking toward the soon-to-be crime scene area.

As investigators continued interviewing people in the homelessness community, each of them identified the one-armed man as Timothy Allen Garmon. Those witnesses told investigators Garmon and Barron were arguing earlier in the day about a “drug deal.” Garmon accused Barron of stealing his drugs.

When investigators searched Barron’s pockets, they found a small bag with methamphetamine, the affidavit said.

Garmon was charged with murder of the first degree, according to the affidavit.

KXAN has reached out to Garmon’s attorney for a statement and will update this article if one is received.