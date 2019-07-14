Driver who hit motorcyclist and left scene was drinking before the crash, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin driver who hit a motorcyclist and left the scene had been drinking before the crash happened, according to court documents.

Austin police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on the 10700 block of Manchaca Road around 1:15 a.m. on July 11. The area is just east of Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park.

The motorcyclist was admitted to the ICU at the hospital.

When they arrived, police learned that the driver of a gray Ford Mustang had left the scene. They later found the vehicle in the parking lot of the HEB located at 2110 West Slaughter Lane, just north of the where the crash first happened.

The Mustang had damage to the center of the driver’s side area that was about the width of a motorcycle. The driver’s side window was broken and glass was on the driver’s seat and on the floor of the vehicle, the side airbag was deployed and the seat belt was locked out.

The manager of the HEB told officers that he saw the gray Mustang with damage on the driver’s side of the vehicle and someone leaning into the driver’s side window. That person, identified as 26-year-old Ryan Tyler Kearby, asked him for a ride to a nearby residence.

While the manager was driving Kearby, he saw the crash and told police he suspected the damage he saw on the Mustang to be connected so he called police when he got back to the store.

Officers went to the residence where the manager dropped him off and found Kearby there with glassy, bloodshot, watery eyes and his breath smelled like alcohol.

He told police that he saw a bar he passed and tried to make a u-turn to go back to the bar to charge his phone, but while making the u-turn, he admitted he had been in a crash with a motorcycle. He then left and went to the HEB nearby.

Kearby originally told police he did not have any alcohol before the crash happened and said he drank after being dropped off at home, but when he was unable to show police any empty containers of the alcohol he drank, he admitted he was drinking before the crash.

Officers found one 12-ounce unopened Bud Light beer and one crushed 12-ounce Bud Light can inside the Mustang.

Kearby is charged with evading arrest and failure to stop and render aid.