AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department provided an update Monday on a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash that happened Dec. 16.

At approximately 2:40 a.m., APD officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Bastrop Highway service road and Montopolis Drive, the release said.

According to police, the driver did not stop to render aid and left the area. The unidentified pedestrian died on the scene.

The case remained under investigation Monday, the release said.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.