Driver hits pole, mailbox, parked car to end short pursuit

by: Billy Gates

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman faces multiple charges after she took Austin Police on a brief pursuit and crashed a car Tuesday, police say.

APD Watch Command said the pursuit lasted “maybe only a minute,” before the woman hit a utility pole, a brick mailbox and a parked car in the 1400 block of Brentwood Street. That’s near Woodrow Avenue.

Police say the pursuit started around 2 a.m. near North Lamar Boulevard and 45th Street when they tried to stop the vehicle, believing it was stolen.

APD said the woman was arrested and faces initial charges of driving while intoxicated, evading and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. APD said she could face additional charges.

