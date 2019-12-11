Driver charged with accident involving death sentenced to community service, fines

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman who allegedly caused a February crash that led to another’s death struck a plea deal.

Ashley Dominguez pleaded guilty and agreed to 150 hours of community service, a $500 fine plus court costs. She is also required to undergo treatment and counseling as recommended by the court, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office said.

Dominguez was initially charged with Accident Involving Death after she allegedly hit a friend’s car traveling northbound on Decker Lane. The impact pushed the friend’s car, driven by Josman James, into the southbound lane where it collided with another vehicle. James later died of injuries sustained in the crash, which injured three others.

According to an affidavit, Dominguez panicked and left the scene following the crash.