A crane lifts the vehicle from the Cap Metro train tracks (Courtesy of Alex Smith)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Residents and Austin City Limits visitors got an odd sight when they made it to the Cap Metro rail station located near Red River on Saturday night.

Cap Metro says that at around 8 p.m. a vehicle was reported on the tracks at its downtown station. While service was not impacted, people online got an eyeful.

Cap Metro says no injuries were reported and the driver of the vehicle was arrested by Austin Police Department.

KXAN is working to find out more information.