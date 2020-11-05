Driver arrested after Fayette County sergeant, K9 find $7.5M in fentanyl in truck battery

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A driver was arrested after an estimated $7.5 million in fentanyl was found by a sergeant and his K9 during a traffic stop.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Asuncion Garcia, 53, of Laredo, was arrested on charges of felony possession Tuesday afternoon. Garcia was taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sergeant Randy Thumann and his K9 Kolt pulled over a Chevy Silverado on Interstate 10 around 1:09 p.m. Tuesday for a traffic violation.

After talking with the driver, identified as Garcia, FCSO said Thumann became suspicious of the truck and Garcia. He was given consent to search it and allowed Kolt to do an outside sweep.

Kolt alerted Thumann to the presence of possible illegal drugs. Thumann then searched the truck and found around 18.5 pounds of fentanyl in the truck’s battery, which has an estimated street value of $7.5 million, according to FCSO.

It’s enough drugs to kill over four million people, FCSO said. Three grams of cocaine was also found.