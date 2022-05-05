DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) – A Dripping Springs Middle School teacher is a suspect in an ongoing investigation to determine if he had improper relationships with three students between the age of 12 and 14, according to a Travis County Search Warrant issued on May 4 for the cell phone of the teacher.

KXAN is not identifying the individuals involved in the case as it is an ongoing investigation and no one has been charged. But, Dripping Springs Independent School District did send a note to the middle school community. It also said it had contacted the families of the affected students.

“In an effort to keep our community informed, I wanted to let you know that we have taken prompt action to review a matter involving social media postings. We take all reports of misconduct very seriously and the employee has been assigned leave status pending the completion of a full review,” DSISD wrote.

According to the search warrant, the Austin Police Department responded to a sex crimes service call on April 26. The call came from a family member of the suspect who also has ties to Dripping Springs Middle School. The family member told APD about Snapchat messages between the suspect and three female students at the middle school.

The witness said the photos didn’t contain lewd acts but believed at least one photo showed a girl in her underwear or possibly “very short under-shorts,” according to the search warrant.

The search warrant reports the responding officer questioned the suspect about the allegations, who told the officer some students had reached out and asked the suspect to buy vaping products but the suspect refused.

The officer reported that he viewed nine recent messages the suspect showed him. The Snapchats contained messages from one of the three students where the teacher and student appear to be coordinating a time and place to meet, followed by a picture of what the officer said appeared to be “consistent with mushrooms associated with narcotics use.”

According to the warrant, these messages and pictures provided the officer with enough probable cause that a crime had been committed to collect the phone as evidence. The parents of all three of the students were notified.

The parents of one of the students recorded a conversation with their daughter about the messages. In the audio recording, the girl told her parents she received Snapchat messages from the teacher containing at least one sexually explicit video. She said the teacher also sent pictures, including one that said, “time to get high AF,” and offered to let her use his THC vape pen, according to the warrant. That student also said she’d seen a sexually explicit video the teacher sent a third student.

According to the Travis County search warrant, the evidence believed to be on the teacher’s phone could constitute the criminal offenses of online solicitation of a minor and improper relationship between an educator and a student.

KXAN reached out to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed there is an ongoing investigation involving the Austin Police Department and DSISD. It said it couldn’t release any other information about the case right now.

DSISD said in its letter that it can’t share additional details because of the “confidentiality rights of those involved.”

“I know these types of situations can be concerning. Please know that it is always our priority and responsibility to provide your students with a safe and professional learning environment. We will continue to communicate more details with you as we can.”