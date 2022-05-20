AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding a “known white supremacist” who law enforcement say threatened online to “carry a firearm onto the Texas State Capitol grounds this weekend and challenge any law enforcement officer who tries to take law enforcement actions against him.”

Hardy Carroll Lloyd, 44, is wanted for making terroristic threats. There is a $1,000 cash reward for anyone who can help lead to Lloyd’s arrest.

DPS said Lloyd is a convicted felon who cannot legally carry a firearm. According to the FBI’s Pittsburgh office, Lloyd was previously found to have had nearly a dozen firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition in his Pennsylvania apartment, despite not being allowed to have those weapons. That was in 2010.

The judge in that case reportedly said Lloyd “had the potential to pose a danger to himself and others and observed that Lloyd had a ‘small arsenal’ of weapons in his apartment.” Lloyd was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.

Records show other previous weapons-related violations on Lloyd’s record. KXAN has reached out to DPS for a full account of his criminal history.

Hardy Lloyd, 44 (Courtesy DPS)

He is described as being 5-feet, 11-inches tall and 250 pounds.

You can submit tips either through the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or you can submit a tip online. Tips can be anonymous.

DPS said Lloyd should be considered armed and dangerous.