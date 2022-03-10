DPS ask for public’s help regarding hit-and-run crash in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for help regarding a hit and run crash in southeast Austin Wednesday.

DPS said the hit-and-run crash happened just after 7:15 p.m. at 9200 Farm to Market Road 812. That’s near the JD’s Super Market. A person was hit by a black pick-up truck. The make and model is not known.

A witness and the suspect vehicle stopped to call 911, but then the driver of the truck left the scene, traveling eastbound on FM 812, DPS said.

The person who was hit was taken to an area medical facility and “is in serious, but stable condition,” according to DPS.

Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle is urged to contact DPS at 512-424-7391.