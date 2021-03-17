Downtown Austin sees 2 shootings in 1st week that bars, other businesses can reopen 100%

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Downtown Austin has seen two shootings in the past week since Gov. Greg Abbott allowed Texas businesses, including bars, to reopen at 100%.

The first, at Club Swing on East Seventh Street, killed 24-year-old Jorian Hardeway early Sunday morning. Then early Wednesday morning, police say two men who were denied entry to Teller’s Bar near East Sixth and Trinity Streets shot into a bar employee’s car in a nearby alley, hitting a woman sleeping in the car.

After those two incidents, KXAN asked Assistant Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon if the department is worried that lifting COVID-19 restrictions could lead to more crime.

He says the pandemic initially did lead to a drop in 911 calls and overall crime throughout the city.

“Essentially, in many respects, downtown became a ghost town,” Chacon said.

However, he says that didn’t last long. Protests that began on Memorial Day weekend, then bars reclassifying as restaurants to reopen kept the downtown area busy through the summer and most of the rest of the year.

“We essentially have been back to pre-COVID-type levels of crowds for a number of months,” he said.

In fact, Chacon says even though this past weekend was the first to allow bars to open at 100% again, the downtown area didn’t appear any busier than it has been the past several months.

“It’s very unfortunate, I think, that we see some violent incidents that have happened over the weekend, just after the governor had changed and had kind of allowed people to reopen it 100% and so forth,” Chacon said. “But, you know, I don’t want to necessarily call it a trend, yet.”

Chacon says gun crimes went up last year across the city, even as many people weren’t going out as much.

According to the department’s monthly crime reports, the number of homicides increased city-wide by 42% from December 2019 to December 2020. Aggravated assaults increased by 22% during that same time period.