AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hilario Chavez Adrian, 56, the man arrested on a murder charge after a homicide Sunday on Congress Avenue, was previously released on a $1 bond for another violent crime, according to online court records.

Those records show a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from April of this year, and that in August – the bond was modified from $40,000 to $1.

KXAN reached out the Adrian’s attorney for a statement. This story will be updated if a statement is received. KXAN also reached out to the district court for more info on the bond reduction.

The Austin Police Department received a call around 4:15 a.m. Sunday reporting a stabbing downtown. In a media briefing, APD said officers got to the scene within five minutes and tried to save the victim’s life, but the victim later died at the hospital.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

On Monday, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office said it could not comment on Adrian’s case because it was still pending.

Court records show an indigence form was involved, which the office said comes into play when a suspect can’t afford an attorney. The DA’s office said this is common when the suspect is someone experiencing homelessness.

“At our office, we understand that every case we receive is distinct and may present its own set of challenges. Nevertheless, we remain steadfast in our commitment to treating every crime victim with dignity and respect,” the DA’s office said.

An APD source confirmed the suspect and victim were both homeless.

According to the arrest affidavit, witnesses said Adrian stabbed the victim following a disagreement over the cost of purchasing methamphetamine.

At the scene, police said a large kitchen-style knife with blood on it was found.

During an interview with police, Adrian confirmed the knife used to stab the victim belonged to him.

When police asked if Adrian thought what he did was wrong, he said, “Ya I did do wrong because stabbing people is wrong.”

The autopsy of the victim showed a sharp force stab wound on the victim’s back. The victim’s death was ruled a homicide.

As of Thursday, Adrian remained in the Travis County jail on a bond of $1 million on a first-degree murder charge.