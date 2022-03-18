AUSTIN (KXAN) — Employees at a business situated in the thick of South by Southwest say they chased down a man who smashed their glass door with a long pipe and held him until police arrived. Much of it was caught on a security camera and by employees with their phones.

Employees at theCHIVE, a media company based in Austin, say around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday a man walked past the company’s building at 98 San Jacinto Boulevard and used a roughly four-foot pipe to break the glass door.

In the surveillance video, you can see the man start to walk off but employees follow him.

“First thing I did was pull out my phone, start dialing 9-1-1, started tailing him,” said one of those employees, Justin Bricer, office manager at theCHIVE.

Surveillance video from theCHIVE shows the man eventually turning on employees who follow him. He hits the door with the pipe a second time as he’s being chased.

That’s when the man and his pursuers left the security camera’s view but employees say he didn’t make it very far before they were able to tackle him. They say they held him down until police arrived.

“I’m a brown belt in Brazilian jujitsu … so it was easy work, easy work,” said Jonathan Ybarra, vice president of eCommerce at theCHIVE. He made the tackle.

The inside of theCHIVE after a man smashed the door with a lead pipe (Courtesy theCHIVE)

It’s the first time employees say something like this has happened at their downtown business, but a check of the Austin Police Crime Viewer shows there have been several burglaries and thefts in that area since the start of the year.

Employees at theCHIVE said the man had also threatened and been targeting some of the neighboring hotels in the area. It happened on a day when many people were walking around the Austin Convention Center and the surrounding hotels for SXSW.

“We’re downtown so, of course, we’ll get a few homeless people in but on this level of violence where it is threatening the safety of our employees, no. I mean no, not at all,” said Evangeline Carpenter, HR generalist at theCHIVE.

Man getting arrested after he’s seen on surveillance video smashing a window downtown with a pipe (Courtesy theCHIVE)

KXAN is looking through court documents to figure out who this man is and what he was charged with. We have also reached out to APD.

“I wish him the best and I hope he gets the help that he needs,” Ybarra said.