Man reportedly tells police he evaded officers because they ‘kill black people’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man they say was evading officers on foot after they were investigating his activities in and around an unoccupied home that’s under construction.

According to the warrant, a resident of the 4700 block of Prock Lane said he saw someone carrying items into the yard of the house across the street from his house, go around the back and then never came back.

When officers approached from the back, they say they followed a man they believed was trying to lose them.

They followed him as he reportedly jumped fences and ran and ultimately led them to a backyard at the 1130 block of Don Ann St., where they heard the man banging on a door saying, “Momma, unlock the door.”

Officers then say they caught up to Aaron Lewis, 24, and warned him to stop running at the risk of being tasered. Lewis then reportedly turned his back to the officer and was handcuffed.

As this happened, the officer says he asked, “Why are you running, man?” and that Lewis responded, “Because y’all kill black people. That’s why I run.”

Lewis is charged with misdemeanor evading on foot and his bail is set at $5,000.