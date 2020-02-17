Document: Man admits to intentionally crashing into 4 DPS patrol units

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Troopers arrested a man after they said he admitted to intentionally crashing into four patrol units in downtown Austin on Thursday.

According to court documents, Eugenio Flores Olivares Jr. said he “purposefully used his vehicle as a weapon and struck a marked DPS unit.”

A DPS trooper said Olivares crashed into his unit at 12th and Guadalupe streets.

The affidavit said he told troopers he needed help and wanted to get the trooper’s attention. He was driving a red Dodge Charger.

Through the course of their investigation, troopers also discovered that Olivares hit three other parked DPS units along Colorado Street prior to the crash. Surveillance video reportedly shows this.

Olivares faces charges for aggravated assault on a public servant and criminal mischief.