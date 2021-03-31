Do you know him? Police search for another person of interest in north Austin barbershop shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are on the lookout for another person of interest in a north Austin barbershop shooting.

The shooting happened on March 12 around 8 p.m. at the Barbershop at Midtown on Cameron Road. At least four people were hurt that night.

The new person of interest was seen armed and getting out of a dark-colored sedan after the initial shooting near the front of the building, according to the Austin Police Department. He then walked into the barbershop before exiting back out the front door as more shots were fired at customers who were running away.

Police said the man then got into a light-colored sedan. Both cars were seen driving away from the shooting.

The person of interest is described as a Black man around 18 to 23 years of age and about 5’10” tall. He has a thin build and was last seen carrying a gun and wearing a Nike hoodie, light-colored Nike shorts, white socks and slides.

Police provided a video of the shooting on YouTube. The video does show people getting shot, so we advise caution. Four people can be seen standing near the building before two or three suspects come into frame and shoot at the group. Others around the group of four can be seen ducking, running away or getting into nearby cars.

Screenshot from video surveillance that shows north Austin barbershop shooting (Screenshot from APD video)

This is not the only person officers are looking for now in the investigation. Police asked for help last week in identifying at least two suspects and another person of interest. Police also gave descriptions of cars that were at the scene. You can find that information here.