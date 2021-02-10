SWAT responds to barricaded person in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin SWAT responded to a barricaded person in east Austin Wednesday evening. Police reported the situation, which is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting, is now over.

The Austin Police Department said the call came in at 5:20 p.m. for the incident in the 2900 block of Rogge Lane. That’s near the intersection with Manor Road.

Shots were fired, APD said, but it did not release any more information yet. Police are planning to update the public in a press conference Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.