1 hurt in Williamson County road rage shooting, detectives looking for other driver involved

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a Toyota Camry who was reportedly involved in a shooting after a road rage incident with another driver on RM 1431.

WCSO deputies responded to the 911 call around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Entrada Way outside of Round Rock.

Share a tip about this story

The fight between the two vehicles continued from RM 1431 to a nearby neighborhood. Police say the drivers began shooting at each other in the neighborhood. One driver, who stayed at the scene, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The other driver left after the shooting. Williamson County detectives are asking for the public’s help finding the other vehicle involved.

WCSO says it’s a four-door, 2007-09 Toyota Camry, light blue or possibly silver in color, that is missing both hubcaps on the driver’s side as well as one on the passenger’s rear side. The Camry may also have bullet holes in the front windshield or on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

WCSO asks that you call 911 but don’t approach the suspect or vehicle if seen. The persons are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information about the shooting, you can call the WCSO Criminal Investigations Division’s Sgt. Glenn Breder at (512) 639-3872 or CrimeStoppers at (800) 253-7867. A cash reward may be available for information leading to the identity of the suspects.