Detective testifies as sentence looms for man who shot Judge Kocurek

Chimene Onyeri, center, in court on Oct. 1, 2018 with his attorneys Leonard Martinez, right, and Victor Arana, at left. (Courtesy/David Thornberry)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Prosecutors are presenting new information for a federal judge to consider as sentencing begins Monday for 31-year-old Chimene Onyeri.

Five months have passed since a 12-member jury found Onyeri guilty of conspiracy to violate the Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization statute – a fraud and racketeering scheme that involved the attempted capital murder of Travis County District Judge Julie Kocurek.

Unlike his jury trial, U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel will determine Onyeri’s sentence.

On Monday, Yeakel asked Onyeri, who faces life in prison with no chance of parole, if he is ready to proceed with sentencing.

Onyeri, wearing a black and gray jumpsuit and shackles, replied, “Yes, sir.”

His attorney is asking for a 30-year sentence, saying Onyeri could be rehabilitated while in prison.

Austin Police Department Detective David Hruzek started Monday’s sentencing talking about two homicides that occurred in Onyeri’s hometown of Houston in 2008 and 2015.

Hruzek, who serves on APD’s homicide and cold case unit, said Onyeri had been charged with murder in both of those cases, but the charges were later dismissed.

Lead prosecutor Gregg Sofer questions Austin Police Department Detective David Hruzek, left, as sentencing begins on Monday for Chimene Onyeri. (Courtesy/David Thornberry)

The victim in the 2008 homicide was 18-year-old Kenneth Lavel Brooks, who was killed June 14, 2008, in the parking lot of a Houston apartment complex. He received two gunshot wounds to the head, according to an autopsy.

During the initial investigation into that death, Hruzek recapped initial witness statements from the time of the shooting. He said last year he began looking into the cases and re-interviewed several witnesses earlier this year.

He said some of the witnesses told him they were not initially honest with investigators, fearing they would be perceived as “snitches.” Possible motives the witnesses discussed were arguments over a woman, another said Onyeri was robbed of $250, while a third said Onyeri was robbed of about $50, his phone and keys during a “dice game.”

The defense asked Hruzek about the victim’s criminal history, including that he was known to sell drugs in the neighborhood.

Prosecutors didn’t ask Hruzek about the 2015 homicide in Houston.

That same year, Kocurek was shot outside of her home in Austin. Onyeri admitted to that shooting, but said he never intended to kill, or even hurt anyone.

During 17 days of testimony this spring, more than 60 witnesses testified about events related to Kocurek being shot.

Jurors were also presented with 840 government exhibits, 75 jail phone calls, 300 images, 33 undercover recordings and 36 videos. Onyeri was the only witness to testify on the defense’s behalf.

On April 26, Onyeri was also found guilty of 16 additional charges, including one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, seven counts of aggravated identity theft and six counts of witness tampering.

Before Kocurek was shot, Onyeri was wanted in Travis County for violating his probation in connection to a case in Kocurek's courtroom. Prosecutors say he shot the judge because he thought she was going to revoke his probation and felt as if his racketeering enterprise was threatened.

During testimony for Onyeri’s trial, Kocurek and her family relived the night of the shooting, listening to an emotional 911 call from the judge’s then-15-year-old son, Will, and viewing graphic photos detailing injuries to her face, neck and arms.

Kocurek was in a medically-induced coma for three days, was under anesthesia for 15 consecutive days and underwent 20 surgeries. She also had her left index finger amputated.

Sentencing is still underway. Follow KXAN's Brittany Glas for updates on Twitter:

