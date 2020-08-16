Deputies: Woman struck man with bat after their vehicles crashed in Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A woman allegedly hit a man with a bat after a crash involving their vehicles in eastern Travis County on Thursday, according to an arrest affidavit.

Connie Trejo, 49, was arrested after the incident, which happened in the 11600 block of FM 969 at about 1:15 p.m.

Deputies with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said that a collision between Trejo’s vehicle and a tow truck being driven by a man escalated when Trejo produced a bat, according to the affidavit.

The man, who was driving a tow truck with two vehicles loaded, told deputies that he heard a knock on his driver’s door when he stopped at a red light.

He rolled down the window and saw Trejo yelling at him about his truck hitting her car when he merged into another lane, the affidavit states.

The man told Trejo to pull over to the side of the road, but told deputies the next thing he knew, she was approaching his vehicle with a bat.

He said she hit his truck five times in total, leaving a dent, and also hit his arm, causing him pain.

Speaking to deputies, Trejo admitted using the bat but claimed she did not hit the victim with it. She added that she was angry because he hit her car.

Trejo was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

She was taken to the Travis County Jail on an $8,000 bond but has since bonded out.