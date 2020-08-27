Deputies: Man, 2 children found dead outside Hays County home

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County deputies are investigating after a man and two children were found dead outside a home Thursday morning.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office says around 9:35 a.m., deputies responded to the 900 block of Boulder Bluff for a child custody call. That’s off Hilliard Road north of the City of San Marcos.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with a woman who said her boyfriend had taken her two girls, ages 6 months and 2-years-old, the sheriff’s office said.

During the conversation, a family member told deputies there was a body on the ground outside the home, authorities say.

A deputy ushered all family members inside the home to a safe location before checking on the body. The deputy found a man dead with what looked like a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two children were also found dead near the man’s body, the sheriff’s office says. An autopsy has been ordered for all three.

Authorities did not say whether or not the man and children were the same boyfriend and two girls the woman mentioned.

Deputies are still investigating, the sheriff’s office says, and no further details were released.

If you have any information about the case, you can call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 393-7896. Ask to speak with the Criminal Investigations Division.