Del Valle man accused of purposely running motorcyclist off road, leaving scene

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Del Valle man accused of purposely hitting and running a motorcyclist off a road on July 23.

According to the warrant, Jorge E. Blens Martin, 48, was driving his silver Honda Accord behind the victim’s motorcycle down south FM 973 near Highway 71, about two miles from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, when he allegedly sped up behind the victim at a rapid speed, honking his horn before passing him aggressively.

The victim told police that once Blens Martin was in front of him, he kept speeding up and then slowing down to about 15 mph. The victim says that whenever he tried to pass Blens Martin — in order to get away from his erratic driving — the man would swerve to stop him.

According to police, when the victim was finally able to get around the Honda Accord, Blens Martin sped up beside him and swerved so close that he hit the motorcycle’s passenger mirror and then the victim’s left leg and gas tank.

The hit reportedly forced the victim off the roadway, where he hit a drainage culvert and was thrown from the motorcycle. Blens Martin then allegedly sped away.

Police say the victim had road burns to his left knee, left hip/back area and left forearm. He was visibly injured, police say, but alert and conscious.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses — who helped the victim until paramedics and police arrived — corroborated the victim’s account of the events and they, along with the victim positively identified Blens Martin as the driver of the Honda Accord during the investigation, according to police.

One of the witnesses even followed after Blens Martin, he told police. After a chase — where Blens Martin reportedly was speeding up-slowing down, as he was said to have done to the victim’s car earlier — the witness says he caught up to Blens Martin and told him he needed to go back to the scene.

But the witness says Blens Martin got out of his car and started angrily yelling and waving his hands while charging at the the witness’ vehicle. The witness says he realized the situation was tense, so he drove off.

The witness says that Blens Martin followed him, however, and was driving close enough that he could’ve rammed him. The witness was finally able to lose Blens Martin and he returned to the scene to talk to police.

Once arrested, Blens Martin will be charged with aggravated assault and failure to stop and render aid. His recommended bond will be $50,000.